Rain clears for Saturday evening

By midnight temperatures will drop into the mid 70s with winds from the south/southwest at around 5-7 miles per hour. It will not rain overnight.

Sunday morning temperatures will begin in the low 70s with light winds from the west with partly cloudy skies and no rain.

Sunday evening afternoon temperatures will peak into the low 90s with partly cloudy skies and winds from the south between 7-9 miles per hour with no rain.

Tracking the Tropics:

Bret is now a post tropical cyclone and Tropical Storm Cindy is moving Northwest at 21 miles per hour about 400 miles East/Northeast of the Lesser Antilles. TS Cindy is not on track to impact Florida or Georgia

Futurecast rain for Saturday evening (WJXT TV 4)