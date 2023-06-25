Mostly dry and warm today, more warmth ahead

It’s already a warm start to the day, and things will continue to heat up heading into the afternoon. Just a very stray coastal shower will be possible, with highs in the low 90s.

Clouds will begin to increase overnight, but it will stay dry. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.

More warmth is ahead to start the week. Some scattered showers and storms are expected, with temps in the mid 90s.

Even higher rain and storm chances arrive for Tuesday as moisture works back into the area. It will remain warm, with highs in the mid 90s.

A stretch of very warm and mostly dry conditions is expected for the back end of the week. Partly cloudy skies are expected, with highs soaring into the upper 90s.

The warmth will continue to close out the week, with a better chance for PM showers and storms.