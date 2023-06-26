The heat builds through the week

Ready. Set. Sweat...all week long. Near record highs all week long. Scattered showers with storms possible Tuesday with isolated activity through the rest of the week. Heat advisories possible this weekend. Heat index values up to 109 degrees this week, 112 degrees this weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and storms through around 8 p.m. Temperatures will hover around the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Hot with scattered showers with thunderstorms, 30-50 percent for NE FL, 20-30 percent for SE GA. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Highs near the mid 90s with a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. A hot week ahead with near record highs daily.

Sunrise: 6:27 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm