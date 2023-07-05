Have a Look at your Wednesday Weather!

A Heat Advisory is in place from 11AM to 7PM today. The trend of HOT temperatures continues.

Heat exhaustion, heat strokes, and dehydration will all be possible today, especially if you take part in strenuous activities without hydrating!

Higher rain and storm chances arrive again today. Expect the activity to develop in the afternoon and evening, with highs in the mid 90s.

More moisture arrives for tomorrow, with even higher rain and storm chances. Temps for Thursday will be in the mid 90s.

More scattered showers and storms are likely to close out the week, with highs on Friday in the low 90s.