Storms weaken for tonight, more to come Thursday

The heat remains with increasing afternoon storms

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Cloudy and warm as storms and showers fade tonight.  Another hot afternoon Thursday with scattered showers and storms developing after 2 p.m.

Temperatures will be close to a Heat Advisory again tomorrow.  The other notable change will be the return of showers and storms, 50-70 percent.

Tonight:  Showers, storms continue to weaken and fade into the night.  Partly cloudy and warm tonight with patchy inland fog.  Temperatures will hover in the 80s.

Thursday:  Hot, but heat advisories are not expected.  Hot and humid with morning lows in the mid to upper 70s.    Highs in the 90s with a heat index of 103 to 108 degrees.  Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph.  Scattered showers with storms starting around 2 p.m., 50-70 percent.

Looking ahead.  Scattered thunderstorms with hot and humid conditions through the weekend.

Sunrise:  6:30 am

Sunset:  8:32 pm

