Storms weaken for tonight, more to come Thursday

Cloudy and warm as storms and showers fade tonight. Another hot afternoon Thursday with scattered showers and storms developing after 2 p.m.

Temperatures will be close to a Heat Advisory again tomorrow. The other notable change will be the return of showers and storms, 50-70 percent.

Tonight: Showers, storms continue to weaken and fade into the night. Partly cloudy and warm tonight with patchy inland fog. Temperatures will hover in the 80s.

Thursday: Hot, but heat advisories are not expected. Hot and humid with morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Highs in the 90s with a heat index of 103 to 108 degrees. Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph. Scattered showers with storms starting around 2 p.m., 50-70 percent.

Looking ahead. Scattered thunderstorms with hot and humid conditions through the weekend.

Sunrise: 6:30 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm