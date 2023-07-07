Sun parched and thirsty plants get a drink from Mother Nature

Rainy days have returned, with a focus across NE FL. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along the afternoon sea breeze with rounds of wet weather expected north of I-10 and across SE GA on Friday. These will linger past sunset before weakening late in the evening. Patchy fog and warm, muggy mornings to follow.

Another hot afternoon with the heat and humidity combining for near Heat Advisory numbers Friday. Scattered showers with storms will develop after 3 p.m., 50-70 percent.

Tonight: Showers, storms will weaken and fade into the night. Partly cloudy and warm tonight with patchy inland fog. Temperatures will hover in the 80s.

Friday: Hot, but shy of heat advisories. Hot and humid with morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Highs in the 90s with a heat index of 101 to 107 degrees. Wind SW/S 10-15 mph. Scattered showers with storms starting around 3 p.m., 50-70 percent. Showers and storms will develop across SE GA before slipping south of the FL/GA line.

Looking ahead. Areas of rain with scattered thunderstorms through the weekend. Still hot...

Sunrise: 6:30 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm