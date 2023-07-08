84º

Isolated storms continue into Saturday evening

Light to moderate rain will not washout evening plans

Jenese Harris, Reporter/weekend anchor

Tags: forecast
Futurecast shows possible isolated storms for Saturday evening (WJXT TV 4)

Light to Moderate rain with some lightning will continue into the evening. However, those storms will be extremely isolated.

By midnight, temperatures will be in the low 80s with winds from the southwest between 5-7 miles per hour and partly cloudy skies.

Sunday morning temperatures will begin in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies and a wind just below 10 miles per hour.

Sunday afternoon rain chances return with temperatures in the upper 90s with a wind from the west around 10 miles per hour and partly to cloudy skies.

