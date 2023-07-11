Few showers this evening, lower storm chances Wednesday

Rain coverage has been lower, but some activity is still possible this evening. The showers and storms should wind down by late evening, with temps falling into the 70s.

It should be a quiet overnight, with some clouds remaining. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.

Even lower rain and storm chances are expected for Wednesday. Just like today, the best chance for activity looks to be south of I-10, with temps in the mid 90s.

Scattered activity is also expected for Thursday, with slightly warmer temps. Scattered PM activity is expected, with highs in the mid 90s.

The hot weather returns to close out the week. Expect a few widely scattered storms on Friday, with temps back in the upper 90s.

It still looks hot this upcoming weekend, with some scattered PM storms. Temps for Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90s.