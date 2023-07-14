Fiery Friday: Weekend temperatures set to broil

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Scattered showers with storms are on the move as our thermometers melt in the fiery Friday heat.

Now: Scattered showers with storms US1/Hwy 301 moving east at around 10-15 mph. These extend from Waycross, GA to Gainesville. Gusty wind and locally heavy rainfall are possible.

3p-5p: These will be along US 17/I-95 and heading to the beaches.

6p-8p: Scattered showers and storms form along the outflow from the current storms and the sea breeze, mainly west of I-95

8p-10p: Weakening and fading into a warm Friday night.

Tonight: Showers and isolated storms will end around 10 p.m. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with areas of dense fog inland.

Saturday: Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop near and along Highway 301/US1 and then head toward I-95 and the beaches through the afternoon, early evening, 50-60 percent for SE GA, 50-70 percent for NE FL. Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s. Highs in the mid-90s. Feels Like temperatures are around 104-108 degrees. Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph. Scattered showers and storms will weaken and end late in the evening and after the loss of daytime heating.

Looking ahead: Hot temperatures with possible heat advisories and daily rounds of scattered showers Sunday and the start of the week.

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:31 p.m.