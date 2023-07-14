A Look at your Friday Forecast!

The heat streak continues, and will last through the weekend.

Expected Heat Index temperatures around 104-108 degrees.

Scattered showers with storms will be possible each day, primarily in the afternoons.

Showers and isolated storms will move in starting this afternoon. Partly cloudy and mild overnight.

Saturday: Scattered showers and isolated storms. Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s. Highs in the mid-90s. Feels Like temperatures around 104-108 degrees.

Looking ahead. Hot temperatures with possible heat advisories and daily rounds of scattered showers, and storms through the weekend.