By midnight, temperatures will be in the upper 70s with winds between 5-10 miles per hour from the southwest and mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday morning begins in the mid 70s with winds from the southwest at 6-9 miles per hour and mostly cloudy skies with rain chances.

Rain chances will peak in the early afternoon as temperatures peak into the low 90s with partly cloudy skies and winds at about 10 miles per hour from the southwest.

A moderate rip current risk remains in effect through the work week.