More warmth, more storms to kick off the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s yet another warm start to the day, and it will remain toasty for the rest of Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will also power up during the afternoon hours with highs back in the mid 90s.

The rain and storms will fade away late this evening, but another round will be possible towards daybreak. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Higher rain and storm chances are expected for Sunday. The best chance for activity will be in the PM hours, with temps in the low 90s.

Drier air and warmer temps quickly return to start next week. Just a few scattered PM storms are expected Monday, with highs back in the mid 90s.

It gets even hotter for the middle of next week. Temps will soar into the upper 90s, with a few scattered storms possible each day.

The threat for rain and storms does increase late next week, with slightly cooler highs in the mid 90s.