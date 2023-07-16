Unsettled end to the weekend

We’ve started the day with clouds and a few showers, and rain chances will only increase during the afternoon. Coverage of the storms will be higher than on Saturday, with highs in the low 90s.

The rain and storms will fade away late this evening, but some early morning activity will be possible. Daybreak temps will be in the mid 70s.

Lower rain and storm chances are expected to start the week. Just a scattering of showers and storms will develop Monday, with warmer highs in the mid 90s.

Drier and hotter air makes a return for midweek. Just an isolated shower will be possible, with hot conditions. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will soar into the upper 90s.

More hot weather is expected late week, with slightly storm chances. The best chance for activity will be in the PM hours, with temps Thursday and Friday in the upper 90s.