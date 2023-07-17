The center of Tropical Depression Don was located near latitude 38.6 North, longitude 42.9 West. The depression is moving toward the east-southeast near 14 mph. The depression should turn southward on Tuesday, westward on Wednesday and west-northwestward on Thursday over the open waters of the central Atlantic.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Don could become a tropical storm by midweek with additional strengthening possible by late week.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb or 29.86 inches.