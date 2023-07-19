Mostly dry and warm this evening, even hotter weather ahead

It’s been yet another hot day, but just an isolated shower is expected for this evening. The bigger story will be the warmth, as temps only fall into the low 80s by late evening.

It stay quiet and warm overnight, with just a few clouds passing through. Expect daybreak temps in the mid 70s.

More heat is on the way for Thursday. A blend of sun and clouds will develop, with again just a very isolated shower developing. Highs for Thursday will soar into the upper 90s, with heat indices nearing 105°.

Triple digit heat is very possible for Friday. A slightly better chance for showers and storms will develop, but most will again be dry. Temps to close out the week will be near 100°.

Storm chances will increase for the weekend, with a decent bet for activity both Saturday and Sunday. It will be slightly cooler, with highs both days in the mid to upper 90s.

Rain chances will lower some to start next week, with plenty of warmth around. Temps will hold in the low to mid 90s.