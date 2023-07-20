Few showers this evening, triple digit heat ahead

Our heat wave continued today, with highs soaring into the mid and upper 90s. A few showers will be possible this evening, with the best chance in southern areas, as temps only fall into the low 80s.

Expect another quiet overnight, with just a few clouds around. Morning temps will be in the upper 70s.

Triple digit heat is on its way for Friday. A blend of sun and clouds is expected, with a slightly better chance for scattered storms. The headline will be the heat, with highs near 100° and feels like temps above 105°.

Some storms will be possible Friday night in SE Georgia, a few of which could be strong. Lows for Friday night will be in the upper 70s.

Changes are ahead for the weekend. We’ll see a much better chance for showers and storms across the region, with slightly cooler temps. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s.

The storm chances will continue into next week, with temps holding in the low to mid 90s.