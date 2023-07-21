It’s a SCORCHING Friday, Hydrate Hydrate Hydrate

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place from 10AM - 9PM as temperatures climb to 100 degrees.

Yes, that is hot, but not a record. The record for today is 102 degrees.

Rain chances will be limited across through the day with increasing chances across SE GA late tonight into early Saturday morning.

Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the mid 90s to 100. Feels like temperatures around 105 to 115 degrees.

Looking ahead- A steamy Saturday with storms expected this weekend as temperatures return to near normal next week.