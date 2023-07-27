Pleasant night under a waxing moon

The return of the onshore flow sends showers and storms inland with cooler afternoon highs along the beaches. Showers and isolated storms will develop near and along the River around 1 p.m. and then move inland with the sea breeze. This will keep most areas from I-95 to the beaches dry again Thursday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog inland and mild evening temperatures. Light to calm wind overnight.

Thursday: The onshore wind continues! Patchy fog then becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon with afternoon showers, storms possible from Highway 301 to I-75, 30-50 percent. Morning lows in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s with upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead. Rain chances increase Friday, warmer temperatures Sunday and the start of next week.

Sunrise: 6:42 am

Sunset: 8:25 pm