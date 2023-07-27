84º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Pleasant night under a waxing moon

Warmer and wetter this weekend

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
. (.)

The return of the onshore flow sends showers and storms inland with cooler afternoon highs along the beaches.  Showers and isolated storms will develop near and along the River around 1 p.m. and then move inland with the sea breeze.  This will keep most areas from I-95 to the beaches dry again Thursday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog inland and mild evening temperatures.  Light to calm wind overnight.

Thursday:  The onshore wind continues!  Patchy fog then becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon with afternoon showers, storms possible from Highway 301 to I-75, 30-50 percent.  Morning lows in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches.  Afternoon highs in the low 90s with upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead. Rain chances increase Friday, warmer temperatures Sunday and the start of next week.

Sunrise: 6:42 am

Sunset: 8:25 pm

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

email

facebook

twitter