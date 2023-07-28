Cloudy with showers tonight, more to come Friday

Areas of light rain and showers will continue through the night for our coastal zones. Scattered showers with storms will increase Friday with rounds of wet weather expected through the day. The pattern remains unsettled through the weekend

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and areas of patchy fog. Showers will mainly cover the beaches to I-95 and the dissipate as they move inland.

Friday: Cloudy skies with patchy fog then becoming cloudy with scattered showers, storms possible from the beaches to I-75, 40-70 percent. Morning lows in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s with upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead. The pattern remains unsettled through the weekend.

Sunrise: 6:42 am

Sunset: 8:25 pm