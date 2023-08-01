Wet roads with patchy fog tonight, Storms return Tuesday afternoon

Now: Thunderstorms are weakening in SE GA, light rain ends over NE FL.

Tonight: Light rain with storms will end around 10 p.m. Patchy to areas of dense fog and wet roads overnight.

Tuesday: The onshore flow returns. Partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers and storms, 40-60 percent. Patchy fog then becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers, storms developing after 2 p.m. across SE GA this sliding south to NE FL during the late afternoon, evening. Morning lows in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. Seasonal temperatures with seasonal, summertime showers, storms

Sunrise: 6:45 am

Sunset: 8:21 pm