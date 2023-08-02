Soaking rainfall across areas of NE FL thorough 10 p.m.

Now: Thunderstorms continue over northeast Florida. Becoming partly cloudy for SE GA while storms will slowly end after 10 p.m. Patchy to dense fog west of the St. Johns River.

Tonight: Storms will move south of the FL/GA line before weakening late tonight. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy with a peek or two of the Full moon. Light to calm wind with patchy to dense fog through sunrise.

Wednesday: The onshore flow continues! Partly cloudy skies with isolated afternoon showers and storms, 30-50 percent. Patchy fog early then partly cloudy with isolated late-day showers and storms. Morning lows in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. Seasonal temperatures with limited shower and storm coverage.

Sunrise: 6:45 am

Sunset: 8:21 pm