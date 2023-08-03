Stunning sunsets tonight, isolated showers, storms Thursday

Now: Stunning sunsets as showers come to an end. A dry night on tap with patchy fog for some inland areas. Mild temperatures with calm conditions.

Tonight: A dry night with areas of patchy to dense fog. Light to calm wind.

Thursday: Last day of the onshore flow. Partly cloudy skies with isolated afternoon showers and storms, 20-40 percent. Patchy fog then partly cloudy with isolated late-day showers and storms. Morning lows in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. A south, southwest flow returns Friday and this weekend, directing showers and storms toward I-95 and the beaches.

Sunrise: 6:46 am

Sunset: 8:20 pm