Quiet tonight, Storms Return Friday

Now: Gorgeous sunsets as isolated showers come to an end. Partly cloudy, warm and calm tonight. Patchy fog will form late tonight, early Friday morning.

Tonight: A dry night with areas of patchy to dense fog. Light to calm wind.

Friday: Scattered showers with storms, some will arrive early for SE GA. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, 50-70 percent. Patchy fog then becoming cloudy with showers and storms before noon for SE GA and then afternoon and evening across NE FL. Morning lows in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms possible, mainly during the afternoon, evening Saturday and Sunday.

Sunrise: 6:46 am

Sunset: 8:20 pm