An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10AM to 8PM.

Limit your time outside today, and turn that A/C on HIGH!

Highs today in the upper 90′s, with heat index temperatures up to 114 degrees.

Severe storms are expected later tonight for SE Georgia- you are under a Marginal Risk for severity.

Rain chances and 90 degree highs are in the Forecast for the rest of the week.