Good Wednesday Morning to YOU!

Lower rain and storm chances are expected today, with the heat continuing.

We’ll see more clouds on Wednesday, with the best chance for storms again this evening.

Highs for today are in the mid 90s.

The heat continues for late week.

Partly cloudy skies are expected again for Thursday and Friday, with just a few scattered PM storms.

Temps both days will be in the upper 90s.

The upcoming weekend also looks hot, with a slightly better chance for afternoon storms.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s.