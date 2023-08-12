Warm start, more heat for the weekend

It’s yet another warm start to the day, and more heat is ahead to kick off the weekend. Just an isolated PM shower is expected, with highs today soaring into the upper 90s and feel like temps above 105°.

It stays quiet and warm tonight with just a few passing clouds. Daybreak temps will be in the upper 90s.

More intense heat is ahead for Sunday. Temps once again will climb quickly during the day, with just a stray PM shower possible. Highs for Sunday will be near 100°.

The first day of school in Duval Co. Monday looks hot as well. Once again, just an isolated shower is expected, with highs for Monday back in the upper 90s.

Rain chances will increase for midweek, with slightly cooler temps. Scattered PM storms will develop both Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Even higher rain chances are expected for back end of next week, with highs in the low 90s.