Another warm start, more heat for Sunday

It is yet another muggy start to the day, and more intense warmth is ahead for today. A few isolated PM showers will be possible, but most will be dry. Highs today will again soar into the upper 90s, with heat indices above 110° this afternoon.

Any showers will fade away quickly this evening, with dry conditions overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 70s.

The heat marches on for the first day of school in Duval Co. Monday. Slightly higher rain and storm chances are expected, but most will again stay dry. Highs for Monday will again be in the upper 90s.

More moisture arrives midweek, resulting in higher rain and storm chances. The increased clouds and rain will end the heat spell, with highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the low to mid 90s.

More scattered showers and storms are likely on Thursday and Friday, with highs back down in the low 90s.