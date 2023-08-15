Another HOT and wet day ahead!

Good Tuesday Morning, friends!

We are under a Heat Advisory from 11AM to 7PM.

Higher rain and storm chances are still on track for Today, so pack the poncho in your kid’s bookbags for later this afternoon. The best chance for activity will be in the PM hours, with some storms possibly becoming strong.

It will still be hot, with highs back in the upper 90s.

The active weather pattern continues Wednesday, with again an elevated chance for showers and storms. Temps will be cooler, with highs in the low 90s.

Lower rain and storm chances return for late week, with more seasonal temps. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the low 90s.

Right now, this weekend is looking mostly dry and not as hot. Just an isolated shower is expected, with temps both days in the low to mid 90s.