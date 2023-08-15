Two areas of interest in the Atlantic

1. In the Central Tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it moves west-northwestward at about 15 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at around 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is also low at 10 percent.

In the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa tonight or early Wednesday. Some slow development of this system is possible this week or over the weekend while it moves west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic. Environmental conditions are then expected to be less favorable for development.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low...near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is low...30 percent.