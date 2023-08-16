Cloudy skies as showers move offshore, Storms return tomorrow

Now: Cloudy skies as showers and areas of light head offshore. Patchy fog and dare I say, comfortable temperatures tonight.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers possible overnight. Patchy fog with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: Another hot afternoon with scattered to numerous showers, storms. Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon, 60-90 percent. Morning lows in the upper 70s inland to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Scattered showers with storms develop with the west coast sea breeze and the heat. Feels Like temperatures up to 110 degrees. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Wet Thursday then drier Friday and this weekend...

Sunrise: 6:54 am

Sunset: 8:08 pm