Light rain ends late tonight, More to come Thursday

Drier and hotter this weekend

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Now: Areas of light rain and showers continue through late tonight. Temperatures feel great, although damp.

Rest of Tonight: Cloudy with showers possible through midnight. An isolated shower or two can not be ruled out under the cloudy skies.

Thursday: Near seasonal rainfall averages will get another heaping helping as scattered showers and storms continue. Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and storms will develop from late morning through the evening hours, 70-70 percent for NE FL, 30-40 percent for SE GA. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Scattered showers with storms develop with the west coast sea breeze and the heat. Feels Like temperatures up to 105 degrees. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Drier and hotter Friday and this weekend

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 8:07 pm

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

