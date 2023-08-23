Another HOT Day Ahead with Rain in the Afternoon

More precipitation arrives today, which will bring higher rain chances to the area. The best chance for activity will be in the afternoon and evening hours, with highs in the low 90s.

Drier air quickly returns late week, with just an isolated shower possible both Thursday and Friday. Temps to close out the week will be in the low 90s.

Some big time heat looks to return for the weekend.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies both days, with a slightly higher chance for rain on Sunday. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will soar into the upper 90s.

Some slightly higher rain chances look likely to start next week.

We’re still watching Tropical Storm Franklin, and Tropical Depression Harold. As of right now, no tropical activity will have an impact on Florida.