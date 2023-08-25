Let’s Talk Tropics and HEAT!

After doing a number on the Dominican Republic, Tropical Storm Franklin is over the open waters of the Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane as early as tomorrow. It’s a slow moving storm, and the slower the storm, the more strength it obtains.

As of this morning, it’s moving ENE at 6 mph, and is 215 miles ENE of Grand Turk Island. The storm is forecast to continue in this direction and then take a turn toward the north.

Meanwhile, another low-pressure system could potentially threaten parts of our area during the Labor Day weekend.

The disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression while continuing to move slowly into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, where next Thursday it could be southwest of Florida’s Big Bend region.

The National Hurricane Center is currently giving the system a 20% chance of formation over the next 2 days, and a 70% chance of forming into a named storm in the next seven days.

Locally, highs today will be in the mid-90′s, with heat index temperatures in the triple digits across much of the area.

A few pop up showers and non-severe storms are expected this afternoon. Everyone will not be impacted.