Warm evening, watching the tropics next week

It’s been a warmer end to the workweek, and it will remain warm for the high school football games this evening. Mostly dry conditions are expected, with temps falling into the 80s.

Some scattered showers and an isolated storm will be possible overnight, with variable clouds. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

The weekend still looks hot across the region. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the area, as highs Saturday soar into the upper 90s. An isolated PM shower will also be possible.

Sunday will feature slightly higher storm chances, but many will be dry. It does look warm again, with highs in the mid 90s.

Next week, all eyes will turn to a developing system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Depending on the exact track, the complex could impact the area with heavy rain and gusty winds. Temps next week will be in the 80s and 90s.

Stay with News4JAX and news4jax.com for the latest on the system in the Gulf.