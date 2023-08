Today is going to be sunny, with highs in the mid-90′s.

Heat index temperatures are going to be in the triple digits.

Rain chances are at 20%, expect light showers into the afternoon for specific parts of the area.

Tomorrow will be much of the same. Highs in the mid-90′s with heat index temperatures in the triple digits.

Into next week, rain chances increase into Monday, and last through Friday.

Grab the umbrella, and extra water as you head out the door to stay hydrated!