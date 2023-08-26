Tropical Depression 10 forms in the Gulf of Mexico

At 400 p.m. the center of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 21.1 North, longitude 86.2 West. The depression is nearly stationary and little overall movement is expected through Sunday. A slow, generally northward, motion is expected to begin on Monday. On the forecast track, the center will move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and the system is likely to become a tropical storm on Sunday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb or 29.71 inches.

Tropical Depression Ten is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 10 inches, across portions of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula. Across western Cuba, rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches, are expected. This rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding and landslides across western Cuba. Heavy rainfall is also likely to impact portions of the Gulf Coast and portions of the Southeast by mid to late next week.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin over portions of the warning area over the Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area over western Cuba beginning on Sunday.

