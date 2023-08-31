Sct’d showers this evening, drier weather ahead

It’s been a much quieter day across the area, but sct’d showers and a few storms will be possible this evening. The best chance will be south of Jacksonville, with temps falling into the upper 70s.

A few showers will be possible overnight as a cold front swings through the area. Expect morning temps in the mid 70s.

Some showers will still be possible on Friday, but many will stay dry. Most of the activity will be in the morning, with highs in the upper 80s.

Drier and somewhat pleasant weather is ahead to start the holiday weekend. We’ll see some clouds on Saturday with dry conditions. Highs for Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

The dry conditions will continue into Sunday and Labor Day, with plenty of sun. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s.

Rain chances look to return for the start of next week.