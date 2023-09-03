Keep an eye on the Tropics

After the glancing blow from Hurricane Idalia, this is not the time to let your guard down. There are a couple of areas to keep an eye on in the Caribbean and tropical Atlantic.

In the Central Tropical Atlantic the Invest known as AL95 Continues to produce showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. These have become better organized since yesterday. Environmental conditions will allow for further development and this system is expected to become a tropical depression around midweek. Additional strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is 50 percent. Formation chance through 7 days is 90 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave over western Africa is forecast to move offshore in a few days. Environmental conditions could support some development starting midweek while the wave moves to the west-northwestward at about 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is 0 percent. Formation chance through 7 days is 30 percent.