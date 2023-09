A slight chance of showers possible early this morning but then mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s with breezy conditions. Winds from the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Tonight, mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the low 70s.

For the Labor Day holiday, mostly sunny skies and hot with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

High rip current risk continues for the holiday weekend.