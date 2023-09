Good Wednesday Morning! Today will be clear and cool early, with morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

We can expect mostly sunny skies early, and then the skies will become partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches, mid 90s inland.

Expect bone dry conditions today through most of tomorrow, but then by tomorrow night the rain moves back in.

Tomorrow will be another hot and dry day, but Friday is a different story, with storms returning.