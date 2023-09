Today will be the last of our hot and dry days this week.

A mild morning with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Mostly sunny skies will become partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches, low to mid 90s inland.

Heat index temperatures will reach the triple digits.

As we look ahead to the end of the week, scattered showers with storms develop Friday, and last into the weekend.