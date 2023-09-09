Saturday evening brings low rain chances, systems remain in tropics

Tracking the Tropics: Current tracks for Margot and Lee

Local Forecast

Saturday evening temperatures will remain in the mid-70s, with mostly clear skies and light winds coming from the south, and southeast.

Light rain remains possible along the coast for the early evening.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Lee remains a Category 3 storm with 115 miles per hour and sustained winds as of the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

It is expected to begin turning north, and northwest by Wednesday. It is too soon to determine any impact beyond the next 24 to 48 hours. We will continue monitoring the system.

Hurricane Lee expected to turn before impacting east coast (WJXT TV 4)