Saturday evening brings low rain chances, systems remain in tropics

Tropical threats remain offshore

Jenese Harris, Anchor/Meteorologist

Local Forecast

Saturday evening temperatures will remain in the mid-70s, with mostly clear skies and light winds coming from the south, and southeast.

Light rain remains possible along the coast for the early evening.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Lee remains a Category 3 storm with 115 miles per hour and sustained winds as of the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

It is expected to begin turning north, and northwest by Wednesday. It is too soon to determine any impact beyond the next 24 to 48 hours. We will continue monitoring the system.

