This morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, muggy under mostly clear skies.

Sunday high temperatures will be in upper 80s and low 90s, under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 2 PM.

Monday will have better chances of rain with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Rest of the week rain chances stay in the forecast with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.