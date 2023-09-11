A mix of sun and Summer storms with more to come

Some are seeing the sun, while others are opening umbrellas under dark clouds. Scattered showers and storms, some strong to isolated severe will be possible through early evening. These will continue near I-95 to Highway 301 through around 8 - 10 p.m.

Now (2:45 p.m.) Scattered showers with storms. Currently north of I-10 from Highway 301/US1, I-95 and the beaches. Strong to isolated severe.

Tonight: Scattered showers with storms. The main hazards will be locally heavy rainfall in slow moving, stationary storms. Frequent lightning and gusty wind.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with patchy fog early. Widely scattered showers with storms after 12 pm, north and south of the FL/GA line lingering through 10 - 11 pm, 30-60 percent. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s. Wind N becoming SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Seasonal temperatures with daily rounds of showers and storms through Thursday.

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 7:37 pm