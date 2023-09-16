Mostly dry Saturday but soggy Sunday

Today, mostly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Breezy at times and a 20% chance of rain after 2 PM but most of us will stay dry.

Sunday: Conditions look good for the start of the game where it may stay mostly dry for tailgating and the first half with mostly cloudy skies. Shower chances increase after 4 PM with widespread showers and storms possible. Highs will continue in the upper 80s regions wide.

Rest of the week: Looks dry with low chances of rain but showers return in the forecast by mid to late week.

Sunrise: 7:11 AM

Sunset: 7:30 PM