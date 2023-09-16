76º
Mostly dry Saturday but soggy Sunday

Game time looks dry

Erica Lopez, Weekend Morning TMS Meteorologist, Jacksonville

Today, mostly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Breezy at times and a 20% chance of rain after 2 PM but most of us will stay dry.

Sunday: Conditions look good for the start of the game where it may stay mostly dry for tailgating and the first half with mostly cloudy skies. Shower chances increase after 4 PM with widespread showers and storms possible. Highs will continue in the upper 80s regions wide.

Rest of the week: Looks dry with low chances of rain but showers return in the forecast by mid to late week.

Sunrise: 7:11 AM

Sunset: 7:30 PM

