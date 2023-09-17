78º
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Isolated Strong to Severe Thunderstorms

Dry Start then showers and thunderstorms move through.

Erica Lopez, Weekend Morning TMS Meteorologist, Jacksonville

Tags: forecast, weather, jacksonville, georgia
day planner

Sunday GAME DAY!

Trending dry for the start of the day into the early afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Chance of a shower for the last half of the game. Pop up showers and thunderstorms inland in the afternoon, then turning severe this evening after 6 PM. Main threats could be gusty winds and heavy rainfall.  Rainfall totals around Jacksonville could be up to an inch of rain!

Monday: Drier and mostly sunny skies with temperatures around normal for this time of year in the upper 80s to 90s.

Beaches: Moderate to high rip current risk continues in across our local beaches.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Nigel developed yesterday evening with current max sustained winds of 50 MPH. Forecast to strengthen into a major category 3 hurricane by Tuesday afternoon with max sustained winds peaking at 115 MPH. No threat to land as it is forecast to head into the central Atlantic.

About the Author:

Erica Lopez is a meteorologist at News4Jax, who is passionate about forecasting the weather in both English and Spanish. Erica is a native Texan, growing up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the heart of severe weather, which sparked her passion for meteorology at a young age.

