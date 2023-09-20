Winds and Rain are On The Way!

Happy Hump Day!

Rain chances increase this afternoon and evening. We will continue to see chances increasing into Friday, where we can expect the strongest waves, winds, and rain throughout our area.

Today: Increasing wind with scattered showers. Patchy fog early then partly cloudy. You’re waking up to temperatures in the 60s to 70s for NE FL and SE GA. Afternoon highs in the 80s.

Rain chances will develop after 10 a.m. and continue through midnight, 20 - 40 percent.

Hazards: Increasing wind and rain, especially Thursday night and Friday.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible along our beaches and coastal counties.

Wind 15-20 mph, gust 30+.

Looking ahead: Less wind Saturday with improving conditions through the day.

Partly cloudy and breezy Sunday with scattered showers.