Wet for Some, Dry for Others on this Thursday!

Today, you’ll wake up to breezy comfortable conditions, with strengthening wind through the day.

Scattered showers, areas of rain and thunderstorms will come through in rounds.

As you wake up, temperatures will be in the 60s to 70s for NE FL and SE GA.

Afternoon highs will round out in the 80s. Rain chances will develop before sunrise and continue overnight through Friday evening, 40 - 70 percent chance. Wind NE 10-15 mph then increasing to 15 - 20 mph.

Rain chances will start before sunrise with scattered showers possible during the morning commute. As the low lifts north, rain and wind will increase through the afternoon and the 5 o’clock ride home.

Scattered showers will continue along our coastal counties overnight, Friday morning.

Hazards: Increasing wind and rain Thursday through Friday night.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible along our beaches and coastal counties. Wind 15-20 mph, gust 30+.

We can expect winds into Saturday, with improving conditions through the day. Partly cloudy and breezy Sunday with scattered showers.