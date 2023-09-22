It’s Finally FRIYAY! Have a look at your Forecast!

Good FriYAY Morning!

Currently seeing a few showers across the area, but the showers will end around mid morning with improving conditions through the day. Still breezy.

Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s for NE FL and SE GA.

Afternoon highs in the 80s.

Hazards: Coastal with stronger wind, low level tidal flooding, St. Johns River basin too, beach erosion, Rip Currents

Looking ahead: Saturday is the FIRST day of FALL, Y’ALL! It will be sunny and beautiful! Sunday will be hotter with highs near 90.