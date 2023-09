High Rip Current Risk for the weekend

WEEKEND WEATHER: Rip current risks remain high for the weekend.

Nevertheless, this is a perfect weekend for the outdoors.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s but midnight with mostly clear skies and a light wind from the south and southwest.

FOOTBALL SUNDAY: Sunday tailgating weather will be perfect with temperatures in the low 60s, a light wind, and mostly clear skies.

High Rip Current Risk for the weekend (WJXT TV 4)